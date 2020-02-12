Previous
Next
Rose and petals........... by ziggy77
Photo 1029

Rose and petals...........

12th February 2020 12th Feb 20

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
281% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Pretty B&W shot.
February 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise