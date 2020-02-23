Sign up
Photo 1029
Flowers in violet..........
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
23rd February 2020
23rd Feb 20
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
3531
photos
338
followers
138
following
1022
1023
1024
1025
1026
1027
1028
1029
Randy
ace
Beautiful photo Jo!
February 23rd, 2020
Jacqueline
ace
Beautiful capture Jo!
February 23rd, 2020
wendy frost
ace
Very pretty lovely colour and capture Fav
February 23rd, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Gorgeous.
February 23rd, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Gorgeous image with wonderful colors, compostion
February 23rd, 2020
