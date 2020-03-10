Sign up
Photo 1029
Anenome #3
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc.
10th March 2020
10th Mar 20
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Tags
reflection
,
water
,
garden
,
sooc
,
float
,
breezy
,
blowy
Jean
ace
Really gorgeous!
March 10th, 2020
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and wonderful light.
March 10th, 2020
Christine
ace
Beautiful
March 10th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
Just beautiful.
March 10th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely details and such a pretty color.
March 10th, 2020
