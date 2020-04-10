Previous
Next
Celendine in the lane......... by ziggy77
Photo 1030

Celendine in the lane.........

Just beyond our gate a small carpet of wild Celandine is beginning to glow.

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc

10th April 2020 10th Apr 20

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
282% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Merrelyn ace
Such a pretty little flower.
April 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise