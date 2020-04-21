Sign up
Photo 1034
Pink Daisy..........
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
21st April 2020
21st Apr 20
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
3566
photos
332
followers
139
following
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful dreamy shot!
April 21st, 2020
Merrelyn
ace
Lovely focus and soft colours.
April 21st, 2020
