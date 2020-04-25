Previous
Afloat on golden pond......... by ziggy77
Photo 1034

Afloat on golden pond.........

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
25th April 2020 25th Apr 20

~*~ Jo ~*~

@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great perspective and so beautiful.
April 25th, 2020  
Domenico Dodaro ace
Pure magic. This is one of those images I could watch for ages without being tired.
April 25th, 2020  
