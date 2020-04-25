Sign up
Photo 1034
Afloat on golden pond.........
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
25th April 2020
25th Apr 20
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
24th April 2020 11:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
garden
,
petals
,
sooc
,
natural-light
,
golden-colour-shed-reflection
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great perspective and so beautiful.
April 25th, 2020
Domenico Dodaro
ace
Pure magic. This is one of those images I could watch for ages without being tired.
April 25th, 2020
