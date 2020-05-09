Previous
Next
Blossoms, lantern ripples......... by ziggy77
Photo 1034

Blossoms, lantern ripples.........

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
9th May 2020 9th May 20

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
283% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Gorgeous image and wonderful reflections.
May 9th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning on black , beautiful image , reflections and colours !fav
May 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise