Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1035
DSC_4959
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
31st May 2020
31st May 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
3604
photos
335
followers
140
following
283% complete
View this month »
1028
1029
1030
1031
1032
1033
1034
1035
Latest from all albums
1034
1898
1899
1900
1901
1902
1903
1035
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
31st May 2020 1:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Domenico Dodaro
ace
Love the composition, not only the fabulous detail and bokeh
May 31st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close