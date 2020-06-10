Sign up
Photo 1037
Mallow with raindrops..........
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
10th June 2020
10th Jun 20
~*~ Jo ~*~
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
3616
photos
336
followers
144
following
Tags
sooc
,
raindrops
,
mallow
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Raindrops keep falling on my head !! Super focus on those raindrops ! Fav
June 11th, 2020
