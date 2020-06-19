Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1042
Hiding in the top of the fir tree.........
First Long Tail Tit I have seen this year. Taken at an awkward angle through the bedroom window, quite liked this one, huge crop only.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
19th June 2020
19th Jun 20
2
3
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
3627
photos
336
followers
147
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
19th June 2020 5:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
huge-crop-only
,
long-tail-tit
JackieR
ace
Oh wow that is a delicate shot
June 19th, 2020
Diana
ace
So very precious Jo!
June 19th, 2020
