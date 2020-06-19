Previous
Hiding in the top of the fir tree......... by ziggy77
Hiding in the top of the fir tree.........

First Long Tail Tit I have seen this year. Taken at an awkward angle through the bedroom window, quite liked this one, huge crop only.

19th June 2020 19th Jun 20

JackieR ace
Oh wow that is a delicate shot
June 19th, 2020  
Diana ace
So very precious Jo!
June 19th, 2020  
