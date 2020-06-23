Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1041
Pretty flower...........
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
23rd June 2020
23rd Jun 20
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
3631
photos
335
followers
147
following
285% complete
View this month »
1034
1035
1036
1037
1038
1039
1040
1041
Latest from all albums
1920
1921
1038
1922
1923
1039
1040
1041
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
23rd June 2020 10:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
sooc
Sylvia du Toit
Beautiful.
June 23rd, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
Your bokeh is always stunning!
June 23rd, 2020
Pat Thacker
Gorgeous detail, so pretty.
June 23rd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close