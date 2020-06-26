Previous
Next
Hypericum androsaemum........ by ziggy77
Photo 1040

Hypericum androsaemum........

Enjoy your weekend.

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
26th June 2020 26th Jun 20

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
284% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joy's Focus ace
Love the colors and softness. Very pretty!
June 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise