Previous
Next
Photo 1041
St John's wort.........
Enjoy your weekend.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
28th June 2020
28th Jun 20
4
2
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
3638
photos
334
followers
147
following
285% complete
View this month »
1034
1035
1036
1037
1038
1039
1040
1041
Latest from all albums
1926
1927
1039
668
1928
1929
1040
1041
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
#2
Taken
28th June 2020 9:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
st_john's_wort
julia
ace
This is lovely. Did you use a lens baby.. ?
.
June 28th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
Never seen old John's wart... but have heard of this amazing herb!
June 28th, 2020
Judith Johnson
Lovely, so delicate!
June 28th, 2020
Santina
ace
a fairytale shot....fav
June 28th, 2020
.