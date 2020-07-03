Previous
Next
Raindrops on silken threads .......... by ziggy77
Photo 1043

Raindrops on silken threads ..........

Found these tiny rain droplets strung together on delicate silken threads between the needles of the fir tree. Sooc

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
3rd July 2020 3rd Jul 20

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
285% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Charlotte
This is amazing, I love the textures and the simplicity to it. Beautiful.
July 3rd, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful !
July 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise