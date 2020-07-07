Sign up
Photo 1044
Fox and cubs.........
Bright wildflower growing by the roadside commonly known as Fox and cubs, so-called because of the appearance of the open flowers (the fox) alongside the flower buds (the cubs).
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
7th July 2020
7th Jul 20
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
3646
photos
335
followers
148
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
sooc
,
wildflower
,
pilosella-aurantiaca(fox-and-cubs)
,
roadside-verge
