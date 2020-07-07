Previous
Fox and cubs
Fox and cubs.........

Bright wildflower growing by the roadside commonly known as Fox and cubs, so-called because of the appearance of the open flowers (the fox) alongside the flower buds (the cubs).

7th July 2020

~*~ Jo ~*~

@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
