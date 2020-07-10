Previous
........ and where did you come from?.. by ziggy77
Photo 1042

........ and where did you come from?..

10th July 2020 10th Jul 20

~*~ Jo ~*~

@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK.
Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
A sweet cat.
July 10th, 2020  
Pat Thacker
Hello cat 👋 Great shot and I like how the green is reflected in the white fur under his chin.
July 10th, 2020  
Joanne Diochon ace
He seems to be enjoying your shady spot.
July 10th, 2020  
Lynda McG ace
Cute!
July 10th, 2020  
Diana ace
Such gorgeous eyes!
July 10th, 2020  
MOONCHILD
Love this shot!! The green!!
July 10th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
Looking straight at you..lovely eyes.
July 10th, 2020  
Jacqueline ace
Great shot!
July 10th, 2020  
Santina ace
beautiful capture, I love those eyes, a magnetic green
July 10th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Love this capture...well done
July 10th, 2020  
Walks @ 7 ace
Such eyes
July 11th, 2020  
4rky ace
:)
July 12th, 2020  
