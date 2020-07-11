Sign up
Photo 1043
Beneath the fir tree after the rain..........
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. upped brightness only.
11th July 2020
11th Jul 20
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
11th July 2020 9:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
droplets
,
garden
,
shooting-through-technique
,
upped-light-slightly
,
wet-rainy
Lena Nau
Love the light and colours in this abstract capture.
July 11th, 2020
