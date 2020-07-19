Sign up
Photo 1046
Large daisy...........
19th July 2020
19th Jul 20
3
3
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
3664
photos
336
followers
132
following
286% complete
View this month »
1039
1040
1041
1042
1043
1044
1045
1046
Latest from all albums
1043
1946
1044
1045
1947
670
1046
1948
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
19th July 2020 1:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
daisy
,
crop-slight-sharpen-only
Elizabeth
ace
This is gorgeous!
July 19th, 2020
Taffy
ace
Spectacular!
July 19th, 2020
Diana
ace
Delightful capture and tones.
July 19th, 2020
