Photo 1047
Crackle glass,...........
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time
21st July 2020
21st Jul 20
3
2
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
3665
photos
337
followers
132
following
286% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
21st July 2020 9:53am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
crackle-glass
,
crop-tilt-rotate
Santina
ace
I like this photo, I like the details of the glass and its light
July 21st, 2020
moni kozi
this is such an interesting composition
July 21st, 2020
Gosia
ace
Looks great on black
July 21st, 2020
