Previous
Next
Photo 1051
Daisy profile...........
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
25th August 2020
25th Aug 20
1
0
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
3703
photos
330
followers
134
following
287% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
25th August 2020 12:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
daisy
,
crop
Gosia
ace
Nice and soft
August 25th, 2020
