Blackcap......?

Whilst relaxing with a coffee in the conservatory I I had seen a few Long tail tits fly into the top of the fir tree so grabbed my camera & lens and hung out of the bedroom window. Unfortunately Shelby followed me and immediately starting barking which frightened the birds away (one of her favourite tricks). However right at the end of the garden I noticed a little movement in the elderberry tree full zoom to see what it was - a new one to me - managed one quick shot and it was gone. But at least I have seen one. Having searched Google, I believe it to be a Blackcap.