Previous
Next
Out of the blue.............. by ziggy77
Photo 1051

Out of the blue..............

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
10th September 2020 10th Sep 20

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
287% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Really beautiful!
September 10th, 2020  
Domenico Dodaro ace
Beautiful. Oh your flowers photos...
September 10th, 2020  
moni kozi
This looks like a painting. A surreal one. I like it. And i like the color.
September 10th, 2020  
Lin ace
Goodness, this is lovely!!!
September 10th, 2020  
Clare Gadsby ace
very subtle and painterly
September 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise