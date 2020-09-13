Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1050
Daisies bw..........
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
13th September 2020
13th Sep 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
3720
photos
332
followers
142
following
287% complete
View this month »
1043
1044
1045
1046
1047
1048
1049
1050
Latest from all albums
1994
1995
1996
1997
1998
1049
1999
1050
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
13th September 2020 8:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
converted
,
to
,
bw
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Beautiful in b/w and on black--lovely!
September 13th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close