Photo 1054
Daisy......
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
14th October 2020
14th Oct 20
~*~ Jo ~*~
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
14th October 2020 12:25pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
garden
daisy
sooc
prism
moni kozi
this is very psychedelic! i like it very much!
October 14th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Lovely effect! Nicely done.
October 14th, 2020
