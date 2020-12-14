Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1056
Lines crossing lines...........
Dark early, cold, wet evenings.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. long exposure 220.4 seconds. crop only.
14th December 2020
14th Dec 20
3
5
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
3781
photos
332
followers
153
following
1049
1050
1051
1052
1053
1054
1055
1056
2049
2050
2051
2052
2053
2054
1055
1056
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
5
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
lines
spirograph
crop-only
leds-suspended
long-exposure-220.4-sec
Margaret Brown
ace
Brilliant light lines, fav
December 14th, 2020
Ricksnap
ace
Oh that’s ridiculously good!
December 14th, 2020
moni kozi
I couldn't agree more with
@ricksnap
...
December 14th, 2020
