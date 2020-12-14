Previous
Lines crossing lines........... by ziggy77
Photo 1056

Lines crossing lines...........

Dark early, cold, wet evenings.

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. long exposure 220.4 seconds. crop only.
14th December 2020 14th Dec 20

Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK.
Photo Details

Margaret Brown ace
Brilliant light lines, fav
December 14th, 2020  
Ricksnap ace
Oh that’s ridiculously good!
December 14th, 2020  
moni kozi
I couldn't agree more with @ricksnap ...
December 14th, 2020  
