Photo 1055
orange red and green.............
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. crop only. 87.8 sec exposure
18th December 2020
18th Dec 20
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
18th December 2020 7:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spirograph
,
crop-only
,
bulb-long-exposure
,
led-suspended
