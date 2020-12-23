Sign up
Photo 1058
Wishing you all a very Happy Christmas........
23rd December 2020
23rd Dec 20
5
4
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
3788
photos
329
followers
152
following
Tags
happy-christmas
Jean
ace
Love this! Happy Christmas to you and yours!
December 23rd, 2020
carol white
ace
Beautiful.Happy Christmas,Jo
December 23rd, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love this - a Happy Christmas to you and yours Jo :) fav
December 23rd, 2020
JackieR
ace
Cheers xxx
December 23rd, 2020
Jacqueline
ace
Love this Jo! Have a wonderful Christmas!
December 23rd, 2020
