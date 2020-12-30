Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1056
Look who I saw today...........
30th December 2020
30th Dec 20
2
0
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
3790
photos
329
followers
152
following
Tags
sooc
,
white-throated-dipper
,
dingle-stream
Lin
ace
Lovely!
December 30th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Nice capture
December 30th, 2020
