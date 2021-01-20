Sign up
Photo 1057
DSC_1370
20th January 2021
20th Jan 21
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
3803
photos
333
followers
152
following
1050
1051
1052
1053
1054
1055
1056
1057
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
20th January 2021 12:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sooc
Diana
ace
Beautiful softness and tones.
January 20th, 2021
moni kozi
Delicate and beautiful
January 20th, 2021
