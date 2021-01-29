Previous
Camera rotation spirograph.......... by ziggy77
216 second bulb long exposure. Camera Rotation sooc,

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc

29th January 2021 29th Jan 21

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK.
KV ace
Jo... Super fav. How did you learn how to do this???? Love it. Any tips, tricks, tutorials that you know of?
January 29th, 2021  
Carole Sandford ace
Wow!
January 29th, 2021  
