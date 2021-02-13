Previous
Next
Spirograph lightpainting........ by ziggy77
Photo 1056

Spirograph lightpainting........

bulb long exposure - 120.9 seconds. Shooting through prism. sooc

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.sooc
13th February 2021 13th Feb 21

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
289% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful and so cool!
February 13th, 2021  
Lin ace
Awesome!
February 13th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise