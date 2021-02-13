Sign up
Photo 1056
Spirograph lightpainting........
bulb long exposure - 120.9 seconds. Shooting through prism. sooc
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.sooc
13th February 2021
13th Feb 21
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Views
10
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
13th February 2021 3:51pm
Tags
sooc
,
prism
,
leds-suspended
,
bulb-long-exposure-120.9-sec
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful and so cool!
February 13th, 2021
Lin
ace
Awesome!
February 13th, 2021
