Photo 1063
Gazania visitor...........
Have a lovely weekend.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time
23rd July 2021
23rd Jul 21
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
3887
photos
322
followers
136
following
291% complete
View this month »
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
hoverfly
,
gazania
Valerie Chesney
ace
So shiny & bright...Happy week end to you too Jo
July 23rd, 2021
