Photo 1066
Phacelia and hoverfly........
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc-crop-only
27th July 2021
27th Jul 21
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hoverfly
,
crop-only
,
phacelia-borage
JackieR
ace
Wowed that's amazing
July 27th, 2021
M. Brutus
ace
A lovely photo. Subtle lighting and colors. Looks almost like an illustration or watercolor. Fav
July 27th, 2021
Lin
ace
Awesome capture
July 27th, 2021
Peter Dulis
ace
fabulous
July 27th, 2021
