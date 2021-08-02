Previous
Juvenile Bluetit ......... by ziggy77
Photo 1066

Juvenile Bluetit .........

Since some of the construction work has finished on the new housing being built, the garden birds and squirrels seem to be returning.Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
2nd August 2021 2nd Aug 21

~*~ Jo ~*~

@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK.
Lynda McG ace
Beautiful 🤩
August 2nd, 2021  
Mave
Good shot. Fav!
August 2nd, 2021  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot of this beauty, so good that they are back.
August 2nd, 2021  
