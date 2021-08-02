Sign up
Photo 1066
Juvenile Bluetit .........
Since some of the construction work has finished on the new housing being built, the garden birds and squirrels seem to be returning.Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
2nd August 2021
2nd Aug 21
3
2
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
2nd August 2021 11:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
feeder
,
crop-only
,
juvenile-bluetit
Lynda McG
ace
Beautiful 🤩
August 2nd, 2021
Mave
Good shot. Fav!
August 2nd, 2021
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of this beauty, so good that they are back.
August 2nd, 2021
