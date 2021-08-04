Previous
Next
Hoverfly on phacelia-borage by ziggy77
Photo 1068

Hoverfly on phacelia-borage

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time
4th August 2021 4th Aug 21

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
292% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
A lovely capture, what beautiful flowers!
August 4th, 2021  
Joanne Diochon ace
This is lovely.
August 4th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise