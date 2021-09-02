Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1072
Gazania ........
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
2nd September 2021
2nd Sep 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
3927
photos
318
followers
140
following
293% complete
View this month »
1065
1066
1067
1068
1069
1070
1071
1072
Latest from all albums
2178
2179
2180
2181
2182
2183
1071
1072
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
2nd September 2021 11:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
leaf
,
sooc
,
gazania
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close