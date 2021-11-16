Previous
Next
Autumn Leaves.............. by ziggy77
Photo 1077

Autumn Leaves..............

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
16th November 2021 16th Nov 21

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
295% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jo Worboys
The branches standing out against the soft leaves are a great combo. Fav
November 16th, 2021  
Suzie Townsend ace
Soft and beautiful. Such a lovely symbol of the time of year.
November 16th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
Oh my! This is superb. Breathtaking.
November 16th, 2021  
Marloes ace
Filled with wonderful Fall details and colors. Fav :)
November 16th, 2021  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful autumn capture!
November 16th, 2021  
Diana ace
Ever so stunning, such wonderful colour and softness.
November 16th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise