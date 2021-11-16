Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1077
Autumn Leaves..............
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
16th November 2021
16th Nov 21
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
leaves
autumn
Jo Worboys
The branches standing out against the soft leaves are a great combo. Fav
November 16th, 2021
Suzie Townsend
ace
Soft and beautiful. Such a lovely symbol of the time of year.
November 16th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
Oh my! This is superb. Breathtaking.
November 16th, 2021
Marloes
ace
Filled with wonderful Fall details and colors. Fav :)
November 16th, 2021
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful autumn capture!
November 16th, 2021
Diana
ace
Ever so stunning, such wonderful colour and softness.
November 16th, 2021
