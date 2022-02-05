Previous
Bouyant cubes......... by ziggy77
Photo 1077

Bouyant cubes.........

Enjoying taking shots of the cubes - very possible there will be more.

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time or inclination. Sooc

Enjoy your weekend.
5th February 2022 5th Feb 22

~*~ Jo ~*~

@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK.
Diana ace
Are these melting ice cubes Jo? I have no idea how you do it, but they do look fabulous with these wonderful colours.
February 5th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Magical ! and abstracy in a beautiful way - I just love the colour pallet ! Fav !
February 5th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Your cube shots are wonderful looking.
February 5th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Neat ice cube image
February 5th, 2022  
