Photo 1077
Bouyant cubes.........
Enjoying taking shots of the cubes - very possible there will be more.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time or inclination. Sooc
Enjoy your weekend.
5th February 2022
5th Feb 22
4
3
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Tags
water
,
sooc
,
floating
,
acrylic-ice-cubes
Diana
ace
Are these melting ice cubes Jo? I have no idea how you do it, but they do look fabulous with these wonderful colours.
February 5th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Magical ! and abstracy in a beautiful way - I just love the colour pallet ! Fav !
February 5th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Your cube shots are wonderful looking.
February 5th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Neat ice cube image
February 5th, 2022
