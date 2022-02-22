Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1081
Two poinsettia leaves adrift........
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
22nd February 2022
22nd Feb 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4037
photos
308
followers
148
following
296% complete
View this month »
1074
1075
1076
1077
1078
1079
1080
1081
Latest from all albums
2280
2281
2282
1079
2283
2284
1080
1081
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
22nd February 2022 10:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sooc
,
floating
,
drifting
Lou Ann
ace
They are lovely, I like the touch of red.
February 22nd, 2022
Diana
ace
Lovely focus and dof.
February 22nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close