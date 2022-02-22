Previous
Next
Two poinsettia leaves adrift........ by ziggy77
Photo 1081

Two poinsettia leaves adrift........

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
22nd February 2022 22nd Feb 22

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
296% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
They are lovely, I like the touch of red.
February 22nd, 2022  
Diana ace
Lovely focus and dof.
February 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise