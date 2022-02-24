Previous
Senetti flower pastels......... by ziggy77
Photo 1079

Senetti flower pastels.........

Sorry more Senetti flowers - but not much else flowering in the garden at the moment.

24th February 2022 24th Feb 22

~*~ Jo ~*~

@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot with beautiful pastel colors.
February 24th, 2022  
Diana ace
Gorgeous soft pastels.
February 24th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Wonderful colour palette
February 24th, 2022  
