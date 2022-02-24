Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1079
Senetti flower pastels.........
Sorry more Senetti flowers - but not much else flowering in the garden at the moment.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time
24th February 2022
24th Feb 22
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4039
photos
309
followers
149
following
295% complete
View this month »
1072
1073
1074
1075
1076
1077
1078
1079
Latest from all albums
2282
2283
2284
2285
2286
2287
2288
1079
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
flower
,
pastels
,
sooc
,
natural
,
senetti
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot with beautiful pastel colors.
February 24th, 2022
Diana
ace
Gorgeous soft pastels.
February 24th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Wonderful colour palette
February 24th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close