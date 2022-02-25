Sign up
Photo 1080
Cubes within a cube......
Have a lovely weekend.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
25th February 2022
25th Feb 22
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4040
photos
309
followers
149
following
295% complete
View this month »
1073
1074
1075
1076
1077
1078
1079
1080
2283
2284
2285
2286
2287
2288
1079
1080
Views
1
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
25th February 2022 12:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
box
,
cubes
