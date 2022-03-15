Sign up
Photo 1082
Skeletal Hydrangea Petals
15th March 2022
15th Mar 22
2
1
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4058
photos
307
followers
140
following
296% complete
View this month »
1075
1076
1077
1078
1079
1080
1081
1082
Latest from all albums
2299
1081
2300
2301
2302
2303
2304
1082
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
15th March 2022 10:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sooc
moni kozi
ace
a splendid macro
March 15th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
There is always something so special in finding skeletal leaves and petals in the garden - beautiful find and composed - fav
March 15th, 2022
