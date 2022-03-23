Previous
White Anenome........... by ziggy77
Photo 1082

White Anenome...........

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
23rd March 2022 23rd Mar 22

~*~ Jo ~*~

@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Granny7(Denise) ace
Beautiful
March 23rd, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
So sweet and so pretty. Your garden must be so beautiful!
March 23rd, 2022  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
@louannwarren thanks Lou Ann - but not really this was one single flower brave enough to venture forth. Sunny today but still quite chilly.
March 23rd, 2022  
