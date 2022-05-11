Previous
Siskin on a pretty perch........... by ziggy77
Photo 1087

Siskin on a pretty perch...........

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
11th May 2022 11th May 22

ace
Beryl Lloyd ace
Instant fav ! Such a sweet little bird and beautifully captured - great focus and clarity - I haven't seen a siskin in my garden for a number of years now !
May 11th, 2022  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
@beryl These are quite new to my garden, in fact I seem to be getting a few new visitors besides the usual garden birds (Blue tits, great tits and dunnocks and of course the Robin).
May 11th, 2022  
Judith Johnson
Stunning, what great focus and composition
May 11th, 2022  
Nancy ace
love all the excitement in the pic! :-)
May 11th, 2022  
wendy frost ace
Wonderful capture especially on Black and such a lovely little bird.
May 11th, 2022  
