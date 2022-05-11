Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1087
Siskin on a pretty perch...........
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time.
11th May 2022
11th May 22
5
5
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
cropped
,
garden
,
siskin
,
fircone
,
firtree
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Instant fav ! Such a sweet little bird and beautifully captured - great focus and clarity - I haven't seen a siskin in my garden for a number of years now !
May 11th, 2022
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@beryl
These are quite new to my garden, in fact I seem to be getting a few new visitors besides the usual garden birds (Blue tits, great tits and dunnocks and of course the Robin).
May 11th, 2022
Judith Johnson
Stunning, what great focus and composition
May 11th, 2022
Nancy
ace
love all the excitement in the pic! :-)
May 11th, 2022
wendy frost
ace
Wonderful capture especially on Black and such a lovely little bird.
May 11th, 2022
