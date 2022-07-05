Previous
Next
Breezy daisy #2....... by ziggy77
Photo 1089

Breezy daisy #2.......

Not the best conditions for flower photography. Overcast and windy. Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. Sooc
5th July 2022 5th Jul 22

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
298% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Abhijit
Beautiful
July 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise