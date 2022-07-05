Sign up
Photo 1089
Breezy daisy #2.......
Not the best conditions for flower photography. Overcast and windy. Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. Sooc
5th July 2022
5th Jul 22
1
1
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Views
5
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
4th July 2022 11:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
daisy
,
sooc
,
windy
Abhijit
Beautiful
July 5th, 2022
Leave a Comment
