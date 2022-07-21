Sign up
Photo 1089
More daisies.........
21st July 2022
21st Jul 22
1
0
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4157
photos
302
followers
138
following
298% complete
1082
1083
1084
1085
1086
1087
1088
1089
2389
2390
2391
2392
2393
1088
2394
1089
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
sooc
Velina
Stunning capture
July 21st, 2022
