Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1090
Flowers and petals abstracted......
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time
28th July 2022
28th Jul 22
6
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4164
photos
302
followers
137
following
298% complete
View this month »
1083
1084
1085
1086
1087
1088
1089
1090
Latest from all albums
2395
2396
2397
1089
2398
2399
2400
1090
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
#2
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
petal
,
abstracted
Krista Marson
ace
super artistic
July 28th, 2022
Joanne Diochon
ace
Fascinating.
July 28th, 2022
Diana
ace
Gorgeous patterns and colours.
July 28th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool abstract shot.
July 28th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
I love this abstract. I love the colors and the whole effect. Are you getting ready for Abstract August?
July 28th, 2022
Mags
ace
Outstanding processing!
July 28th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close