African daisies...... by ziggy77
Photo 1090

African daisies......

2nd August 2022 2nd Aug 22

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Diana ace
So beautiful and dainty looking.
August 2nd, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Is your garden full of these beauties?
I have come to love them so much from your photos, that in spring I bought some and have my own - but just a few, in a larger pot. But they are incredibly beautiful.
August 2nd, 2022  
