Photo 1092
Daisy........
The daisy's for simplicity and unaffected air.
Robert Burns.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
17th September 2022
17th Sep 22
1
1
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
sooc
Jacqueline
ace
Gorgeous soft focus
September 17th, 2022
