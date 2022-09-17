Previous
Next
Daisy........ by ziggy77
Photo 1092

Daisy........

The daisy's for simplicity and unaffected air.
Robert Burns.

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc

17th September 2022 17th Sep 22

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
299% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
Gorgeous soft focus
September 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise