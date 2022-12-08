Previous
Next
Periwinkle Vinca...... by ziggy77
Photo 1093

Periwinkle Vinca......

One of my favourites, the Periwinkle, so nice to see several flowers blooming.

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc

8th December 2022 8th Dec 22

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
299% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy ace
Very subdued and delicate.
December 8th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty.
December 8th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty
December 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise